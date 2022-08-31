Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Short Interest Update

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,700 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the July 31st total of 439,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Up 1.9 %

KRUS traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, hitting $75.70. 404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,725. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57. The firm has a market cap of $737.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.28 and a beta of 2.05. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $96.60.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KRUS shares. TheStreet raised Kura Sushi USA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

