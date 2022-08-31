Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €34.00 ($34.69) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of €31.00 ($31.63).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.90.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $27.36. 79,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,472. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $22.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3784 per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.91%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

