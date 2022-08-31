Komodo Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $35.05 million and $2.64 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00301596 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00113886 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00079449 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003900 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,498,472 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

