KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the July 31st total of 7,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.16.

KLA Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $7.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.99. 17,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,035. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. KLA has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KLA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KLA by 34.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in KLA by 1,128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,140 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,488,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 53,951.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after buying an additional 583,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

