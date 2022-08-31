Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after buying an additional 6,958,610 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,149.3% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,078,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 4,671,885 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after buying an additional 3,808,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,310 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KRG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.36. 1,348,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,126. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -135.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRG. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

