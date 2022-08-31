Kingfisher (LON:KGF) PT Lowered to GBX 270 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.29% from the company’s current price.

KGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($2.96) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 290 ($3.50).

Shares of Kingfisher stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 230.20 ($2.78). The company had a trading volume of 2,681,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,199,317. Kingfisher has a one year low of GBX 228.70 ($2.76) and a one year high of GBX 375.20 ($4.53). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 248 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 259.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of £4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 576.50.

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £26,200 ($31,657.81).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

