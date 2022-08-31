Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 159,352 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 56,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 45,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

KMI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.46. 364,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,051,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

