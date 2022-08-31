Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $17,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after buying an additional 4,043,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,552,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after buying an additional 1,023,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,302,000 after purchasing an additional 690,759 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,400.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $128.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.89. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

