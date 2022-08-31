Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on October 14th

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Kimball International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Kimball International has a payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Kimball International Stock Performance
Kimball International stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,814. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.
