Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on October 14th

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Kimball International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Kimball International has a payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Kimball International Stock Performance

Kimball International stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,814. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 123.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 20.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 13.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kimball International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Kimball International

(Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.