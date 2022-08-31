Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Bought by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,226 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Kilroy Realty worth $10,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,929,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 112.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,246,000 after buying an additional 2,637,485 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,305,000 after buying an additional 470,569 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,538,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,186,000 after buying an additional 401,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,189,000 after buying an additional 368,655 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty Profile

NYSE:KRC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,815. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

