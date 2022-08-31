Ki (XKI) Trading Up 25.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ki (XKI) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Ki has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. One Ki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges. Ki has a total market cap of $13.15 million and approximately $15,098.00 worth of Ki was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00811867 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Ki Profile
Ki’s total supply is 947,624,753 coins and its circulating supply is 198,348,213 coins. Ki’s official Twitter account is @Ki_Foundation.
Ki Coin Trading
