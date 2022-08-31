KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.5 %

KEY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. 269,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,564,312. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

