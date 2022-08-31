KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,950,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 13,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 168,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,564,312. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

