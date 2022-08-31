Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Acquires $503,455.41 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $503,455.41. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 116,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,098.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 22nd, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.66 per share, with a total value of $514,747.14.

On Monday, August 15th, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15.

On Monday, August 1st, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $505,272.47.

On Monday, July 25th, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.72 per share, with a total value of $476,588.88.

On Monday, July 18th, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.36 per share, with a total value of $471,916.44.

On Monday, July 11th, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $469,450.43.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $466,724.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $463,999.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.42. 4,502,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,556,733. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

