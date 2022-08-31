Kellner Capital LLC Takes $992,000 Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Kellner Capital LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. Momentive Global accounts for 0.7% of Kellner Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Momentive Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Momentive Global by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Momentive Global by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after buying an additional 95,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

Shares of MNTV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 38,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.

In other Momentive Global news, insider Clarence Ewell sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $29,398.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,099.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $141,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,685.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarence Ewell sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $29,398.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,099.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,983 shares of company stock valued at $496,147 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

