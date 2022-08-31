Kellner Capital LLC Purchases 93,496 Shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Kellner Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 697.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,496 shares during the period. Bottomline Technologies comprises 4.5% of Kellner Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 93,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,183,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,703,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 229.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 169,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

EPAY stock remained flat at $56.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,622. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

