Kellner Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 68,900 Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000. Turquoise Hill Resources accounts for 1.5% of Kellner Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,907,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,724,000 after purchasing an additional 221,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,306,000 after purchasing an additional 66,655 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University purchased a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,704,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 964.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 705,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 639,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 573,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares in the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources Price Performance

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.74. 97,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,202. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.