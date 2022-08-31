KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Short Interest Update

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

KALV traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,740. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $400.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.71. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $21.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $26,883.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

