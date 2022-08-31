Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Short Interest Up 13.2% in August

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kala Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 154,756 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,044.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 522,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 152,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KALA traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 268,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.61.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

