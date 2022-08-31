Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Shares Up 2.7%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.48. 421,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,192,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JTKWY. Barclays lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,000 ($60.42) to GBX 3,900 ($47.12) in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,413 ($17.07) to GBX 1,427 ($17.24) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,329.00.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.