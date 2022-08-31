Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 260.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,940 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

JNPR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $28.90. 51,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,912. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,509,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,610 shares of company stock valued at $665,163. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.