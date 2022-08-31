JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 803,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.5% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $109,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.69. 127,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,110,652. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

