JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.14. 199,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,110,652. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $334.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

