JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 2.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

JOYY Price Performance

JOYY stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. JOYY has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $67.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on YY shares. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOYY

JOYY Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JOYY in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in JOYY by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 12,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JOYY by 34.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

