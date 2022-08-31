JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 2.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.
JOYY Price Performance
JOYY stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. JOYY has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $67.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on YY shares. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.
JOYY Company Profile
JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..
