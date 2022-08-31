JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Plans $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.507 per share by the information services provider on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

JOYY Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. JOYY has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 2.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JOYY will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 11.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 34.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

