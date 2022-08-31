Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.84 and last traded at C$5.98. Approximately 67,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 545,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JOY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Journey Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Journey Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.39 million and a P/E ratio of 2.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Journey Energy ( TSE:JOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$67.93 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Journey Energy news, Director Alexander G. Verge bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,468,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,343,880.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

