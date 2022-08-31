Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Trading Down 3.8%

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 8,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 62,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
Josemaria Resources Trading Down 3.8 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.
About Josemaria Resources
Josemaria Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as NGEx Resources Inc and changed its name to Josemaria Resources Inc in July 2019.
