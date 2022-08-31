Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Joint Ventures (JOINT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $1,419.21 and $3,918.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,331.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00134477 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00033501 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021642 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io.

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.