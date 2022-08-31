JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given “Underperform” Rating at Bank of America

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by research analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of JOAN opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. JOANN has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 1.18.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.09 million. JOANN had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JOANN will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JOANN by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in JOANN by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

