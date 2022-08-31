Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Salesforce, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Salesforce in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the CRM provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

NYSE:CRM opened at $159.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.32. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $159.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $425,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,152,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $425,408.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,152,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock worth $14,135,487. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,393,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

