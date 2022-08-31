Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 41,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JUGG stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 5.3% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 985,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 49,539 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 903,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 27.2% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 890,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after acquiring an additional 190,612 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,832,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 3.7% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 660,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 23,764 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.