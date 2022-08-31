Jarvis+ Trading 12.1% Lower This Week (JAR)

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $172,852.79 and approximately $65,802.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

