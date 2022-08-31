Jarvis Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $127,548.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $643,535.13 and approximately $127,548.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network.

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars.

