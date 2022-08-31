Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Update

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,328,800 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the July 31st total of 9,546,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 83,288.0 days.

Japan Display Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JNNDF opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Japan Display has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

Japan Display Company Profile

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

