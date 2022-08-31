Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.82.

JHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.20 to $22.10 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

JHG opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.77.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $249,226.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth $1,023,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth $452,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 29.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,038,000 after purchasing an additional 447,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 640.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 84,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

