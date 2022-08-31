Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Shares Down 0.9%

Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.00 and last traded at $54.00. 384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.50.

Janel Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.98 million during the quarter. Janel had a return on equity of 43.00% and a net margin of 2.86%.

About Janel

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Logistics, Manufacturing, and Life Sciences. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services.

