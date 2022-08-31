Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter worth $102,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Co. I alerts:

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

JGGCU remained flat at $10.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.