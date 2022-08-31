Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Increases Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NET. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,567,000 after acquiring an additional 57,275 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 21,491 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.76.

NET stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.58. 24,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,206,525. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $2,863,309.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 322,745 shares of company stock worth $19,901,941. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

