Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Increases Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for approximately 2.7% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL raised its position in Twilio by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Twilio by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Twilio by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.48. The company had a trading volume of 35,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,807. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.53. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $373.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,148. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

