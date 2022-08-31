Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Has $785,000 Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 127.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,897 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned 0.13% of Heron Therapeutics worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 30.9% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. 19,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.65 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 457.73% and a negative net margin of 239.34%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

