Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Has $596,000 Holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC cut its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Down 0.4 %

ABUS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. 2,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,579. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 211.09% and a negative return on equity of 61.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.