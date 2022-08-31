Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Grows Stock Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Aerie Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.4% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AERI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.25 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

AERI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. 95,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,978. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $17.21.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

