Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC reduced its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 92,572 shares during the quarter. Codexis makes up 2.0% of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC owned 0.25% of Codexis worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Codexis by 372.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Codexis by 517.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDXS. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark set a $20.00 price objective on Codexis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $331,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,815,492.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $342,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,121.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $331,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,815,492.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Codexis stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. 8,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.74 million, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.61. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

