J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SBRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 270 ($3.26).

J Sainsbury stock traded down GBX 1.29 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 204.41 ($2.47). 1,657,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,751,905. The firm has a market cap of £4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 702.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 214.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 233.67. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 200.80 ($2.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 312.50 ($3.78).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

