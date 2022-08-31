Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

Shares of ITRN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

