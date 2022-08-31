Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Announces Earnings Results

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 25.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

