ITAM Games (ITAM) Price Tops $0.0244 on Exchanges

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One ITAM Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ITAM Games has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. ITAM Games has a market capitalization of $14.66 million and approximately $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00811867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ITAM Games Coin Profile

ITAM Games launched on April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 52,298,004 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. ITAM Games’ official message board is medium.com/itam. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames. ITAM Games’ official website is itam.games.

Buying and Selling ITAM Games

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created. The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITAM Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITAM Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ITAM Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

