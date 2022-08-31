Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $132,967.00

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Isiklar Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $132,967.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,122.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00133650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00033136 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00081954 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Profile

ISIKC is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,295,305 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io. The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc.

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

