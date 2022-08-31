iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Down 18.3% in August

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the July 31st total of 185,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,887,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IJT traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,983. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

