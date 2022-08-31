iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Reduced by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,263,000 after buying an additional 381,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after buying an additional 637,575 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,438,481 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,887,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,795,000 after buying an additional 133,758 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.84. The stock had a trading volume of 618,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,949,660. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

